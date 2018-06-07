(KSDK) Two De Soto, Missouri moms are collecting books to send to detained migrant children.

Ashlee Mattingly and Lisa Winkelman work for a company called Barefoot Books.

After seeing images of migrant children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, Mattingly and Winkleman decided to raise money for children's books.

In just a few days, they were able to raise enough money to buy 241 books.

