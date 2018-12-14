A search warrant is being executed at the home of Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving, the Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 9NEWS.

Frazee was at the home, located in Florissant, Colorado, when teams arrived for the search on Friday morning. Both the FBI and Woodland Park Police Department are on the property.

Kesley Berreth was last seen in surveillance video shopping at a Safeway store with her daughter in Woodland Park on Nov. 22. Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said investigators believe Frazee is the last person to have seen her in person when the two exchanged their 1-year-old child.

"We are asking Patrick to sit down with investigators," De Young said.

Frazee's attorney issued a statement Friday morning stating that Frazee was never asked to voluntarily participate in the search. De Young said Frazee has only spoken to investigators through his lawyer at this point.

"We encourage law enforcement to take whatever steps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and to be able to exclude Patrick Frazee as a possible suspect in this missing person investigation," the statement from Frazee's attorney says.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: 'Someone knows where she is:' Mother missing out of Woodland Park since Thanksgiving

De Young said the search of Frazee's property should take several days. The spokesperson for Colorado Courts tweeted that the search warrant is sealed and cannot be made publicly available.

Earlier this week, Frazee said through his attorney that he voluntarily released his phone to law enforcement for a search and provided buccal swabs and photographs.

While Frazee was referred to as Berreth’s fiancé, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said they don’t live together. Berreth's mother told NBC News that the pair typically would go back and forth between each other's homes.

Frazee continues to have custody of the couple's 1-year-old daughter, and De Young said "I have no information at this time we need to take the child away at this point."

Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey's mom, first reported her missing on Dec. 2 after she contacted Frazee and said she had a difficult time getting a hold of her, according to De Young.

Kelsey’s phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho on Nov. 25. She has family in Idaho and Washington, according to a missing persons bulletin for the case.

The same day her phone pinged in Idaho, De Young said she sent a text to her employer and said she wouldn't be in the next week.

De Young said there remains hope Berreth is alive.

"That's absolutely a possibility and that is our hope," De Young said.

No suspects have been identified in the case.