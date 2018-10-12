For Andrew Slavonic, a Coors Light a day has helped to keep the doctor away.

Slavonic, a World War II Air Force veteran from Pennsylvania who celebrated his 101st birthday last week, credits drinking a Coors Light every day for his long life.

"I came across Coors Light with its flavor ... and I really enjoyed it," Slavonic told Fox News. "I've been drinking it for the last 15, 20 years."

It didn't take long for MillerCoors, the maker of Coors Light, to hear about Slavonic's devotion to the brew. In response, the company gifted Slavonic a Coors Light branded fridge aptly stocked with Coors Light as well as a trip to fly out to the company's headquarters in Golden, Colo.

“We want to thank you for your years of service and being a lifelong Coors Light fan," a statement from MillerCoors read.

Slavonic said in an appearance on "Fox and Friends" that he might drink up to two or three beers on certain days. But he always remains consistent on his 4 o'clock beer — "that's the most important one," he said.

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen