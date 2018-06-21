When Melania Trump boarded a plane to Texas on Thursday her jacket gave off quite the message.
For the start of her trip to visit immigrant children at the U.S. border, the first lady wore a $39 jacket from Zara with the words "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written graffiti-style on the back.
She had changed jackets by the time she got off the plane in Texas and then toured a facility holding migrant kids separated from their parents.
It's not known whether someone on the plane noticed the phrase before she arrived in McAllen, Texas.
The first lady's spokesperson said the jacket wasn't meant to give off any "hidden message."
"After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe," Stephanie Grisham told reporters.
The awkwardness of the situation wasn't lost on many online, including Dictionary.com, who said it showed indifference.