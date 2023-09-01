Mega Millions: $272M jackpot winning numbers

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

WASHINGTON — After a historic set of jackpot wins earlier this year, the Mega Millions prize is on the rise again.

Tuesday's drawing is offering a hefty $272 million with a cash option of $143.9 million. Players must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball to win the grand prize.

The winning numbers for March 21 were 1-21-25-27-40, Megaball 11.

In January, the Mega Millions jackpot was won a total of four times, including a whopping $1.34 billion prize won in Maine. The month set a record for the lottery game, which had never seen four wins in a single month.

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $143.9 million.

If there's a winner for Tuesday's drawing, the jackpot will reset to $20 million for Friday's drawing. Without a winner, the prize will continue to rise.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?