No one won the $321 million Mega Millions jackpot after the winning numbers were drawn on Christmas night. The jackpot has now risen to $348 million.

The winning numbers drawn Dec. 25 were:

2 - 8 - 42 - 43 - 50 and Mega Ball: 6.

The Megaplier was 3X.

The cash option for Tuesday's drawing was $193.7 million.

The next drawing will happen on Friday with a cash option of $210.2 million.

If you win the jackpot, get ready to do a few things. Call a lawyer to help them work out your finances and prepare yourself to tell a lot of people no. And unfortunately for anyone hoping to stay under the radar with their winnings is out of luck. In New Jersey, winners are required to be identified.

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have been rising steadily since lottery fever gripped the nation earlier this fall.

The Powerball jackpot, which will be drawn Wednesday night, has risen to $294 million. The cash option is $177.6 million.

Contributing: TEGNA Staff