Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot soars even higher

The fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history could be won by someone Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON — More than half a billion dollars will be up for grabs in Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot.

Just hours before Tuesday's drawing, the lottery announced that due to strong ticket sales the top prize had grown to an estimated $555 million. If won at that level, it would be the fifth-largest prize in the game's 20-year history. The lump sum cash option is $316.9 million.

No one won last Friday's jackpot, which was an estimated $480 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has steadily grown since someone last won in mid-April.

While the prize money is certainly life changing, it's far from breaking lottery records. Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.

The Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday, July 19 at 11 p.m. ET.

What are the top 10 biggest Mega Millions jackpots?

1. $1.537 billion - 10/23/2018

2. $1.050 billion - 1/22/2021

3. $656 million - 3/30/2012

4. $648 million - 12/17/2013

5. $555 million - - (est.) 7/19/2022

6. $543 million - 7/24/2018

7. $536 million - 7/8/2016

8. $533 million - 3/30/2018

9. $522 million -6/7/2019

10. $516 million - 5/21//2021

Mega Millions is played on Tuesdays and Fridays in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.