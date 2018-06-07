(WNYT) A businessman in Schenectady, New York is donating air conditioners to strangers in need.

Chad Foster opened I & I Tattoo more than two years ago, but before that he taught special education for nine years, and says he's always had a soft spot for kids.

"I really don't know -- just kind of popped in my head," explained Foster. "I didn't expect it to take off like it did. I was just trying to help some local people out."

Foster is referring to a Facebook post with more than 1,400 shares. While enjoying the cool breeze of his air conditioning unit at home and at work, he suddenly thought of the families with children that couldn't afford one.

So, he bought six air conditioners to give out to those who need them most.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2KziM1m

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved