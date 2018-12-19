A Missouri man was awarded $1.1 million by the state of Kansas after he was wrongfully convicted of a robbery he claimed was committed by someone who looked like him.

Richard Jones served 17 years in prison before he was freed last year after finding a doppelgänger who he said was responsible for the crime.

According to a Kansas City Star report last year, after witnesses including the robbery victim were shown pictures of Jones and his look-alike, who shares the same first name, they could no longer confirm Jones committed the robbery.

Jones' look-alike also testified last year that he did not commit the robbery either, the Star reported.

In a statement, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Jones' case was the first lawsuit resolved under the state's mistaken-conviction statute that took effect this year.

"In this case, it was possible on the existing record to resolve all issues quickly, satisfy all of the statute’s requirements, and agree to this outcome so Mr. Jones can receive the benefits to which he is entitled by law because he was mistakenly convicted," Schmidt said in a statement.

Along with the financial award, Jones will receive a certificate of innocence, counseling and access to the state's health care benefits program for two years. Records of his arrest and conviction have also been expunged.

Jones was represented by the Midwest Innocence Project and the Paul E. Wilson Defender Project at the University of Kansas.

A tweet from KVOA-TV in Tucson, Arizona, featured an image of Jones, at right, and his look-alike.

DOPPLEGANGER: Richard Jones spent 17 years in prison for a crime he has always insisted he didn't commit. https://t.co/NFxIZpmGWp pic.twitter.com/l810ifO1se — KVOA News 4 Tucson (@KVOA) June 13, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.