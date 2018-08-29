A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled Southern California Tuesday night and was quickly followed by a 3.4 magnitude aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Centered near the Los Angeles County city of LaVerne about 83 miles northwest of Palm Springs and 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, the quake and the aftershock were recorded shortly after 7:30 p.m. PDT and were separated by just under a minute.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

This map shows the epicenter of a magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Los Angeles, and the fault zones that surround it. (Credit: U.S, Geological Survey)

According to the Associated Press, the main quake was widely felt, either as a sharp jolt near the epicenter or a rolling motion farther away.

It shook buildings for several seconds in downtown Los Angeles.

Tuesday night's quake comes just a day after the Coachella Valley was rocked by a mild magnitude 3.0 quake north of Indio and east of Desert Hot Springs, according to the USGS.

