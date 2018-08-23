Popular ride-sharing company Lyft is offering their passengers discounted, and in some cases free, rides on November 6 to encourage voter turnout during the U.S. midterm election.

The Uber competitor is teaming up with various voting organizations, such as Vote.org and TurboVote, to distribute a 50% promotion code to riders on their mobile app.

Certain underserved communities will be provided rides free of cost through other nonpartisan and nonprofit partners such as Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates and the National Federation for the Blind.

An estimated 15 million people were registered to vote in 2016 but were unable to because of transportation issues, according to the CIRCLE study cited by Lyft in their blog post.

The company is even going a step further to provide more information to voters by distributing voter registration handouts at their local Hubs and sending registration reminders through push alerts.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA