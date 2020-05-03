BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow, the mother of two Idaho children missing since September, arrived at the Boise Airport Thursday afternoon after traveling overnight from Kauai, Hawaii.

She was escorted off the plane just before 2:30 p.m. by plain-clothes law enforcement officers and put into a waiting SUV on the tarmac. The SUV, escorted by two Boise Police vehicles, then left the airport on its way to Rexburg. You can see video above and below of her transfer from the plane to the SUV.

Earlier Thursday, Vallow was spotted at LAX in Los Angeles as authorities escorted her on the tarmac.

While Vallow was flying to Idaho, authorities asked the public to help with a search for Vallow's children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Tylee was last seen in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019, and the FBI and Rexburg police are seeking any videos or photos that park visitors might have taken of the children.

Vallow is scheduled to make her first appearance in Idaho court on Friday. She is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February in connection to the disappearance. Last week, she waived her right to an extradition hearing.

Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have repeatedly refused to tell law enforcement what happened to the children. Daybell is not charged criminally in the case.

Lori Vallow's initial arraignment is set for 2 p.m. Friday at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg. We'll live stream the appearance on KTVB.COM and on our YouTube Channel. We'll have a live blog with real-time updates from the courtroom.

