Ducks aren't allowed to use Tinder, so a Maine man is using an old fashioned handmade dating ad to try to find a match for his mourning duckling.

One of Chris Morris' ducks, Yellow Duck, lost its mate to a hungry bobcat a couple of weeks ago at Morris' yard in Blue Hill. Morris drew up a singles ad for Yellow Duck, and placed it on a community bulletin board at a local co-op.

"Duck seeking duck," the ad read. "Lonesome runnder duck seeks companion. Partner recently deceased. Email lonesomebluebillduck@gmail.com. Serious replies only."

“We wanted to post about this to try to find a duck, and that just seemed like the best fit,” Morris told Bangor Daily News. Morris is a 31-year-old special education teacher.

The Bangor Daily News reports farm owner Sadie Greene might have just the duck to mend Yellow Duck's broken heart.

“We have a slew of male ducks, so [Morris] will be able to take his pick,” Greene told Bangor Daily News. “Ducks are one of the few species that mate for life, so when they lose their partners, they tend to mourn, but they can replace their partners pretty quickly, so it will be interesting to see what happens.”

Greene and Morris have arranged a meeting for the ducks Sunday.

“We will try to create a mood, maybe set them up on a date. It is possible they might attack each other. We don’t know,” Morris told Bangor Daily News. “I think we have to provide a private, romantic space for them, something they can share.