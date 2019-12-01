"Game of Thrones" fans, get ready.

HBO announced Sunday night that the eighth and final season will begin on April 14. In a one minute and 44 second teaser released Sunday, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) are seen in the crypts of Winterfell.

Fans have eagerly awaited the six-episode finale of the show since Season 7 of the popular HBO show ended in August 2017.

The announcement came after HBO revealed on Twitter in a clever, roundabout way that it would share the news Sunday night before the premiere of "True Detective" season 3.

Sunday's announcement was a much more toned-down approach compared to when the network announced the Season 7 premiere date via flamethrowers and a giant block of ice. In a Facebook live video, fans could comment in order to trigger the flamethrowers to go off, melting the ice and revealing the premiere date.

After the eighth season, HBO isn't getting out of the "Game of Thrones" business. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.

Contributing: Associated Press