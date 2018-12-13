Just in time for winter, KFC is bringing the heat.

Kentucky Fried Chicken doesn't have a new spicy sandwich but rather a firelog that smells like its fried chicken.

The limited edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog costs $18.99 and is available while supplies last at www.kfcfirelogs.com. The price includes tax, shipping and handling.

"The smell of the Colonel’s Original Recipe fried chicken is unmistakable," the fast-food chain said in a statement, noting it worked with Enviro-Log to create "the ultimate winter necessity."

According to the item description, the one-of-a-kind logs made with 100 percent recycled materials can burn up to three hours. They “may result in a craving for fried chicken” and “attract bears or neighbors who are hungry.”

It's also "dramatically less wasteful and significantly more effective at making your home smell like fried chicken than burning actual fried chicken."

Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer, said in a statement the company has "always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken."

“Now, this winter we’re bringing all the things we love – family, friends and fried chicken – together around the fire with our scented firelog,” Zahumensky said.

Both outlandish and limited-edition products tend to sell out fast. In early November when Pringles released a special Thanksgiving Dinner with three holiday-inspired flavors, the limited-edition chips sold out in 41 minutes.

Also in November, there was a mad dash on Aldi's first-ever limited-edition U.S. wine Advent calendars, which sold out within minutes at most stores. Soon after, some were up for auction on eBay at up to four times the regular retail price.

KFC is limiting the sale of the five-pound logs to one per customer. They can be burned outdoors, in fireplaces, woodstoves and fire pits.

Even without lighting it, there's a chicken-like aroma along with a note from Col. Sanders on the packaging.

"When the weather outside gets frightful, just throw one of my logs on the fire, sit back and enjoy the delicious smell of my fried chicken in complete, cozy bliss," Sanders says in the packaging message. "Just make sure you don't eat it. That would hurt."

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.