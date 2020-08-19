Kerry Washington to host Wednesday night's DNC program

This isn't Kerry Washington's first time speaking at a DNC convention. She also took the stage during the party's 2012 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Actress Kerry Washington will be the emcee for Wednesday night of the Democratic National Convention which is themed "A More Perfect Union."

Washington, who played White House communications director Olivia Pope in the hit ABC series "Scandal," will be featured alongside speakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

Wednesday night will also feature performances from Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson.

This isn't Washington's first time speaking at a DNC convention. She also took the stage during the party's 2012 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ahead of taking the virtual stage, Washington was a guest host on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" where she talked to kids about voting and heard what they had to say about President Donald Trump. She also interviewed fellow Democrat and Tuesday night DNC speaker former Georgia House Rep. Stacey Abrams.

Washington has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump's administration and even compared the administration to "Scandal."

"It used to be on our show we were shocking, we did shocking story lines on 'Scandal.' We're like 'Little House on the Prairie' compared to this administration," Washington said during an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017.

Washington is part of several Hollywood actresses being featured during the DNC.

On Monday, "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria was the emcee for Monday's "We the People" programming.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross from "Black-ish" was the emcee during Tuesday night's "Leadership Matters" program.