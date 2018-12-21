The fiancé of 29-year-old mother Kelsey Berreth, who has been missing out of Woodland Park since Thanksgiving, is in custody.

Patrick Frazee is expected to be formally charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder. His arrest Friday comes nearly one month after Berreth was last seen on surveillance footage at a Safeway.

That was Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day.

Below is a timeline of events and 9NEWS coverage on the case of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth. (Note: Events are listed in reverse chronological order.)

Dec. 21: Frazee arrested for first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder

Patrick Frazee was taken into custody just after 7 a.m. Friday and is expected to face charges of first-degree murder and solicitation for first-degree murder.

Dec. 18: Law enforcement returns to Frazee's home

Police officers and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were seen going in and out of Frazee's home Thursday night.

Dec. 16: Search of Frazee's home concludes; Berreth not found

Investigators said Berreth remains missing after detectives executed a search warrant at her fiancé's 35-acre property over the weekend.

Dec. 15: $25,000 reward offered for Berreth's return

Woodland Park Police announce a $25,000 reward for information leading to Berreth's safe return.

Dec. 14: Police search the home of Frazee

Law enforcement agencies first appeared at Frazee's 35-acre Florissant property to execute a search.

Dec. 12: Frazee issues statement saying he's cooperating

Through his attorney, Frazee said he voluntarily released his phone to law enforcement for a search and provided buccal swabs and photographs.

Dec. 12: Mom talks about the relationship between her Kelsey Berreth and her fiancé

Cheryl Berreth, the mother of Kelsey Berreth, told NBC News that it's not like her daughter to go missing, and that Kelsey Berreth and Patrick Frazee we "loving," and that the relationship hasn't been ideal given the economy ... but that "they've made things work regardless."

Dec. 10: Mom pleads for the safe return of her daughter

Kelsey Berreth's mom, Cheryl Berreth, spoke at a news conference on Monday, Nov. 10, where she pleaded for the safe return of her daughter.

Dec. 7: Officials release information about Kelsey Berreth's phone pinging in Idaho

Kelsey Berreth's phone pinged in Gooding, a small southern Idaho community. Police said the ping happened sometime on Nov. 25.

Nov.-22-Dec. 2: Kelsey Berreth last seen; mother reports her missing

Kelsey Berreth's mom first reported her daughter missing on Dec. 2. Investigators said she was last seen in surveillance footage at a Safeway with her daughter on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day.