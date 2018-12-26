Kansas City Royals pitching prospect Brady Singer, a first-round pick in the 2018 MLB draft, used his newfound professional status to give his parents the ultimate Christmas gift: he paid off all their debt.

In an emotional video Singer posted to his Twitter account, the right-hander presented his parents with their special gift.

"Thank you for everything you've done to help me reach my dreams," Singer's letter said. "There's absolutely no way I could have done all this by myself. Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face. My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and it never will."

After reading how he could never repay them, Singer's mother went into stunned silence as she read the line that was Singer's gift to them: paying off a loan from the bank and their debt.

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

"What?!" Singer's mother eventually exclaimed upon reading what they were receiving.

"Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into a reality," Singer wrote in the letter's conclusion.

The gift and letter clearly moved Singer's parents.

Their son earned his first-round selection following a phenomenal year at Florida, where he took home the 2018 Dick Howser Trophy given to college baseball's top player.

Singer was taken 18th overall and received a $4.25 million signing bonus from the Royals.