LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a day in which he admitted he used a racial slur on a May conference call that led to his resignation from the University of Louisville board of trustees, John Schnatter has now resigned from the company he built.

Papa John's International, Inc. announced Schnatter has resigned as chairman in a statement late Wednesday night.

The company will appoint a new chairman in "in the coming weeks."

The resignation ends a day which began with a story from Forbes in which Schnatter was said to have used the N-word on a call with a public relations firm that was designed to help the company avoid more public relations issues.

After admitting to saying the word, Schnatter resigned from the U of L board and the mayor of Jeffersonville had Schnatter's name removed from the Nachand Fieldhouse in his hometown of Jeffersonville, Indiana. Schnatter's remark set of outrage all over social media and with several groups, including the NAACP calling for Schnatter to resign from the University of Louisville board prior to it happening.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved