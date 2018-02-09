Sen. John McCain will be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy, a bucolic campus on the edge of the Severn River that launched his lifelong career of service to his country.

The small, private ceremony under the landmark copper dome of the Academy’s chapel will cap a weekend of services for the Arizona Republican, who was eulogized by two former presidents on Saturday and who, a day earlier, drew much of official Washington to his side as he lied in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Lawmakers on Sunday described the series of tributes as a reminder of the bipartisan approach McCain espoused during his three decades in the Senate. The political shows on Sunday morning, often a venue for hashing out a policy debate or the latest scandal in Washington, largely turned on reflections of McCain's life.

"That’s what John focused on, the areas of agreement, don’t insist on getting everything your way," Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said on ABC's "This Week."

"There is a way of doing this, but again, don’t exploit the divisions in our politics, concentrate on the areas of agreement," Johnson said. "That’s what John did and he – he showed us the way to do it."

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said that he believed McCain was frustrated by the current state of American politics.

"John McCain, no matter what position he took always figured out a way to build a bridge," Kasich said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

"He was also distraught about the fact that we were not respecting the alliances that have saved the peace for 70 years," Kasich said.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said McCain was a “better angel of the American value system” that would reach across the aisle, build relationships in his appearance CBS's "Face the Nation."

Surrounded by his family, friends and fellow members of the Naval Academy Class of 1958, McCain will be buried alongside Charles "Chuck" Larson, a lifelong friend who also flew missions over Vietnam and rose to the pinnacle of political power in Washington as a naval aide to President Richard Nixon.

McCain was a regular fixture on the academy’s campus, telling a group of midshipmen last year that he learned the “meaning and responsibilities of honor” at the elite school, despite a rebellious reputation — and a flood of demerits — that helped to cultivate his later standing as a “maverick.”

Months after losing the 2008 presidential election to President Barack Obama, McCain was in the stands at the academy as the new president delivered the commencement address to the class of 2009, which included McCain’s 32-year-old son, John "Jack" Sidney McCain IV. When McCain opened his maiden campaign office in Maryland in 2008 he did so in Annapolis.

Wearing his father's U.S. Navy wings, Jack McCain was to deliver a eulogy Sunday at Sen. John McCain's private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy. He is a Naval Academy graduate like his father. He returned from an overseas deployment to say goodbye to his father and participate in a weeklong series of McCain memorial events.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and one of John McCain's closest pals, also was expected to speak at the service at the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel. Unlike memorial services in Phoenix and Washington, D.C., attendance largely will be restricted to McCain's family and friends.

Reaction to the senator’s death in surrounding Annapolis has been noticeable in subtle ways. At Chick & Ruth’s Delly, a landmark sandwich spot on Main Street, managers had set out a photograph of the senator from when he campaigned there years earlier.

“He was an American hero,” said manager Alex Padussis. “And he was a staple of the Naval Academy."

Even before Sunday's services began, local residents began lining the route of McCain’s motorcade hours with some carrying flags in the steamy summer afternoon. A pair of fire engines hoisted a massive U.S. flag over the six-lane highway connecting Washington to Annapolis so that it would be visible by those accompanying McCain’s body into town.

President Donald Trump, who had a rocky relationship with McCain in the senator's final years and was not invited to Saturday's National Cathedral funeral services, spent a third day largely sidestepping the memorials. He traveled to the Trump National Golf Club on Sunday morning and posted a tweet praising golfer Tiger Woods for showing "great class" for not criticizing him.

"Now they say the so-called 'left' is angry at him," Trump wrote. "So sad."

Arizona Republic reporter Dan Nowicki contributed.

