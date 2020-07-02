Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh has ended his 2020 presidential bid. Walsh announced he would be suspending his campaign on Twitter.

"I'm suspending my campaign but our fight against the cult of Trump is just getting started," he wrote. "I'm committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November. I can't do it alone."

Walsh said in a statement on his website that decided to end his campaign because "The Republican Party is a cult." He said he believed no one could defeat President Donald Trump in a Republican primary.

He went on to say after being booed off the stage at the Iowa caucus, he decided the Republican Party did not align with him. In his statement, he urged his supporters to "work to elect Democrats who are closest to our values."

Walsh announced his candidacy in August 2019 during an interview on ABC's "This Week." Walsh won a House seat from suburban Chicago in the 2010 tea party wave, but lost reelection in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show.

He has a history of inflammatory statements regarding Muslims and others, and said just before the 2016 election that if Trump lost, "I'm grabbing my musket." Walsh has since soured on Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.