Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he's had several meetings with his family about running for President in 2020 and "there's a consensus" that they want him to run.

Biden's remarks came during a discussion between him and presidential historian Jon Meacham at the University of Delaware.

Biden said that he's "very close to making a decision" about 2020 but wouldn't want to make it a "fool's errand."

"And so the first hurdle for me was deciding whether or not I am comfortable taking the family through what would be a very, very difficult campaign," he explained.

He also added that he can die a happy man, even if he never gets to live in the White House.

At one point during his lengthy answer, an audience member interrupted, shouting "Oh my god, just say yes!" While the moment led to applause and some chuckles, Biden responded that he's "not there yet" and doesn't want to mislead anyone.

"I have not made the final decision, but don't be surprised," Biden concluded.

Biden would join an already crowded field of Democratic candidates hoping to snag the party's nomination.