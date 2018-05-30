Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that President Trump told him that criticism of NFL players who protest during the national anthem is "a very winning, strong issue for me," according to a report by The Wall Street Journal that was published Wednesday morning.

"Tell everybody, you can't win this one," Trump told Jones, according to the report. "This one lifts me."

Jones recalled Trump's comments in a sworn deposition that was taken as part of Colin Kaepernick's grievance against NFL owners and obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

The NFL announced last week that players will be permitted to stay in the locker room during the pregame playing of The Star-Spangled Banner but must stand and show respect if they are on the field while it is played, or their teams will be subject to fines.

Jones also said in his deposition, which was taken before the policy change, that "you cannot piss off a large percentage of your constituency," according to The Wall Street Journal.

"Let’s (not) give (Trump) that much credit," Jones said, according to the report. "But I recognize he’s the president of the United States."

A spokesperson for the Cowboys told USA TODAY Sports the team would not comment on the story, while the White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM