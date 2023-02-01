Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow plowing incident

A sheriff's office said the actor was airlifted to a local hospital after a "traumatic injury" near Reno, Nevada.

RENO, Nev. — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said Sunday.

Renner, 51, is in "critical but stable condition," the actor's representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available.

According to a release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a "traumatic injury" in the area of Mt. Rose Highway near Reno at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Renner was airlifted to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office did not provide details on the extent of Renner's injuries or what may have caused them, but said no other people were involved.

Renner owns a home near Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe, the Reno Gazette Journal reports. The mountain retreat and surrounding areas were hit by a strong winter storm over New Year's weekend.

"The storm train continues," the National Weather Service's Reno station tweeted Saturday morning after the city saw heavy snowfall. Sections of Mt. Rose Highway were closed due to the weather.

Happy New Year from all of us at NWS Reno! 🎇 Quite the storm yesterday and we set several records at KRNO to wrap up 2022.



The storm train continues with multiple additional systems the week ahead. Check out the latest discussion for more details: https://t.co/3XqE3vuQUs pic.twitter.com/EAMWN18T24 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 1, 2023

Renner is perhaps most recognizable as Hawkeye, the sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008's “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”