Jamie Lynn Spears supports Britney's request to end conservatorship

WASHINGTON — Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn, is publicly speaking out in support of Britney's pleas to end the conservatorship that controls her life and money in court.

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice," the actress and singer said on an Instagram story posted Monday. "This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

Last week, Britney Spears publicly condemned her father and others who control her conservatorship, which she said has compelled her to use birth control and take other medications against her will, and prevented her from getting married or having another child.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” the 39-year-old Spears said. “I deserve to have a life."

Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, used Monday's Instagram video to explain that she hasn't publically spoken about the topic "until my sister is able to speak for herself." She added that now that Britney has clearly stated her case, "I feel like I can follow her lead."

The conservatorship was put in place as Britney underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has credited its initial establishment with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top-flight pop star.

"I'm not my family, I am my own person. I'm speaking for myself. I'm so proud of her for using her voice," Jamie Lynn Spears said Monday. "I'm so proud of her for requesting a new council, like I told her to do many years ago. Not on a big public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters."

She added: "I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a bazillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world how she has so many times before... This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

Spears also addressed how she has privately been supporting her sister, without spreading their lives across social media.

"Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," she said. "Note that."

She added: "I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister and as an aunt to those boys."

"Let's keep praying, that's all," Spears said to end the video.