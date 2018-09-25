They are the songs you love. You know the lyrics by heart, but may not be able to name the artist on a bet.

They are the one-hit wonders.

On this National One Hit Wonder Day (September 25), forget whatever playlist you have programed on your phone and check out this list instead. These are the top 30 one-hit wonders as listed on Ranker, a site that lets the public vote and rank various categories.

Tainted Love - Soft Cell

Take On Me - A-Ha

Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners

My Sharona - The Knack

Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles

Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry

867-5309 - Tommy Tutone

Spirit In The Sky - Norman Greenbaum

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) - The Proclaimers

Black Betty - Ram Jam

Kung-Fu Fighting - Carl Douglas

(There's) Always Something There To Remind Me - Naked Eyes

I Melt With You - Modern English

99 Luftballoons - Nena

Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy

Mickey - Tony Basil

The Safety Dance - Men Without Hats

You Spin Me 'Round (Like A Record) - Dead Or Alive

Turning Japanese - The Vapors

Stacy's Mom - Fountains Of Wayne

Tubthumping - Chumbawumba

Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) - Looking Glass

In the Summertime - Mungo Jerry

Closing Time - Semisonic

Pop Muzik - M

I Touch Myself - The Divinyls

Cars - Gary Numan

Baby Got Back - Sir Mix-A-Lot

Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley

