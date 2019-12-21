ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ironbound, a 12-foot great white shark, seems to be calling Florida home for the holidays.

The shark advocacy group OCEARCH is keeping tabs on the shark, with its last ping reported Friday morning of the coast of Jupiter, Florida. Florida Today reports this is the first time Ironbound has ever been tracked in the area.

OCEARCH wondered earlier in the week if Ironbound, a 998-pounder, planned to swim around the Florida peninsula. Having swum farther south since then, he might be doing just that!

"White shark Ironbound is making steady progress south off the Florida coast. Who thinks he’s on his way into the Gulf of Mexico?" the group tweeted.

The Florida coastline, Gulf and Atlantic sides alike, quite frequently play host to many of OCEARCH's tagged sharks. Weighing at least 1,668 pounds, Miss Costa last April pinged off the coast of Tampa Bay.

And in October, 15-foot Unama'ki pinged off the coast of Key West.

There's no need to worry about these sharks in our regional waters. Just remember, you're more likely to get the flu or get hit by lightning.

