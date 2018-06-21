Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned suddenly after a "past consensual relationship with an Intel employee," the company said Thursday.

His sudden exit comes after an internal and external investigation ordered by the company "confirmed a violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers," Intel said.

"Given the expectation that all employees will respect Intel’s values and adhere to the company’s code of conduct, the board has accepted Mr. Krzanich’s resignation," Intel said.

Intel chief financial officer Robert Swam was appointed as interim CEO.

Details of Krzanich's relationship were not immediately disclosed.

Krzanich tried to guide the tech giant toward a growth path predicated on big data and self-driving cars.

But he also had to grapple with security concerns regarding Intel's chips in consumer devices. He announced in January that the company would its last five years of chips after concerns about their vulnerability to hacking emerged.

Intel's stock rose 2% in pre-market trading to $54.50 after the company also projected promising revenue and profit figures for its second quarter.

This story is developing.

