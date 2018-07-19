Authorities say an explosion at an Army depot in Pennsylvania has left some workers injured.

Letterkenny Army Depot officials say the blast occurred around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. They posted on social media that the "incident is contained" and won't affect depot operations or workforce safety elsewhere on the site. Officials say there is no suspicion of terrorist activity.

The Franklin Fire Company posted on its Facebook page that three burn victims have been transported via air to hospitals. Details about how many other people were hurt and the severity of their injuries was not immediately available. Some people have been treated at the scene.

The depot is located 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Philadelphia, or about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of state capital

Depot staff members were told to stay in their work areas until further notice. They were asked not post any information about the blast on social media or share information about it with the media or others.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.