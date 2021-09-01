Indonesian airliner loses contact on domestic flight

Indonesia's Transportation Ministry said the Boeing 737-500 took off from the city of Jakarta Saturday and lost contact with the control tower shortly after.

A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.

Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said the Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta at about 1:56 p.m. and lost contact with the control tower at 2:40 p.m.

"The missing plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee," Irawati said in a statement.

A statement released by the airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia's Borneo island. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard.