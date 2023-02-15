No survivors in Alabama Black Hawk helicopter crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two people were killed when a military helicopter crashed near a busy Alabama highway Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The aircraft was a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. It crashed at about 3 p.m. near Highway 53 in Harvest, about 18 miles northwest of Huntsville.
Two people were on board the Black Hawk when it crashed. There were no survivors, officials said.
No drivers or pedestrians were hurt in the crash, officials said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.