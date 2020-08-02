WASHINGTON — Considered film's biggest night, the 2020 Oscars will go ahead again this year, without a host.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 9 from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony honors the best in movies over the last year.

Here's some of what you need to know before watching the Oscars this year.

How to watch the Oscars on TV

The Academy Awards will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Check your local listings to find your ABC station. According to the show, the Oscars will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

How to watch the Oscars online

The Academy Awards will also be available to stream at ABC.com and on the ABC app the show says. The Oscars site also lists a host of other ways you can log on and watch the big night. YouTubeTV, AT&T TV Now and Hulu will stream the show, along with a bunch of others on the Oscars' website, where you can find other local providers who stream ABC.

How to watch the Oscars Red Carpet

The official Red Carpet show for the Oscars will air at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. Pacific on ABC and participating streaming services.

Who are the nominees?

John Cho and Issa Rae made the announcements of who have been nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards. "Joker" came in strong receiving 11 nominations, that's the most out of everyone. "The Irishman" garnered multiple nominations along with "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood" getting 10 nominations. "Jojo Rabbit," "Marriage Story," "Little Women" and "Parasite" have all received six nominations each.

Who is performing?

The Oscars announced that Janelle Monáe will be performing at the 2020 Academy Awards, but didn't give specific details on what the song choice will be. The Academy points out that in addition to her musical talent, Janelle has some acting credits in films such as the Oscar-winning "Moonlight," as well as in "Hidden Figures" and "Harriet."

Singer Billie Eilish will also perform at this year's Academy Awards. Eilish will sing the title track to the upcoming James Bond flick, "No Time to Die." She is the youngest artist in history to both write and record a theme song for a James Bond film.

Will "Parasite" upstage "1917" and become an upset?

Many of the likely winners at the 92nd Academy Awards are practically set in stone it seems.

Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern are entrenched as the acting favorites. Sam Mendes' World War I film “1917” is also poised to win best picture after getting a handful of important guild awards.

But, in his predictions for Sunday, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle says Bong Joon Ho's class satire “Parasite” will pull off the upset. It would be the first foreign language film to ever win best picture.

This combination photo shows scenes from three Oscar nominated films, from left, "Parasite," "Joker," and "1917." The Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9. (Sony/Sony/20th Century Fox/Neon/Warner Bros/Universal Pictures via AP)

AP