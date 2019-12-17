The Democratic-controlled House has passed a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package, handing President Donald Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence.

It also gives Democrats spending increases across a swath of domestic programs. The 2,371-page legislation calls for $1.4 trillion in federal spending to head off a government shutdown that would otherwise take place this weekend.

The first of the two-bill package passed 297-120 and the second 280-138. The Senate is expected to approve both before it moves to President Trump to sign.

Democrats and Republicans have been fighting for months over spending priorities. The compromise bill gives both sides some of what they want as well as some of what they don't want.

Last year, disagreement over the spending bill, particularly over border wall funding, let to a 35-day government shutdown. It was the longest in the nation's history.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the two-bill package.