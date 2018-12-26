Working on Christmas can be frustrating when you have to spend time apart from family and friends. But one father went above and beyond (literally) to make sure he could be with his working daughter during the holidays.

Pierce Vaughan is a flight attendant for Delta and was scheduled to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. So her father, Hal, decided he would spend the holiday in the sky with her.

The pair flew together from Fort Meyers, Fla. to Detroit, Mich, and then on to Massachusetts. Fellow passenger Mike Levy captured the special moment and shared it in a post on Facebook. Levy said he was sitting next to Hal during their flight to Detroit when he heard their story.

“What a fantastic father!” Levy said in his post.

Vaughan said in a Facebook post that her father “made it on every flight” and even got a first class seat from Fort Meyers to Detroit. She also thanked the “patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew” for helping make it all happen.