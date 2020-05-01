The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group says America's military in the Middle East region, including U.S. bases, warships and soldiers, are fair targets following the U.S. killing of Iran's top general.

Hassan Nasrallah says evicting U.S. military forces from the region is now a priority. The U.S. military which killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, "will pay the price," he added in a speech Sunday. "The suicide attackers who forced the Americans to leave from our region in the past are still here and their numbers have increased," Nasrallah added. The Hezbollah leader said the killing of the Iranian general marked a new phase in the history of the Middle East, Reuters reports.

RELATED: Al-Shabab attacks Kenya military base used by US forces

RELATED: Trump issues new threats as Soleimani's body arrives in Iran

Nasrallah said the date of the killing of Gen. Soleimani in Baghdad was a “date separating two phases in the region ... it is the start of a new phase and new history not just for Iran or Iraq but the whole region."

Nasrallah was speaking Sunday at the beginning of a rally in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon which are controlled by Hezbollah. The rally was meant to commemorate the life of Soleimani.