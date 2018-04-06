HelloFresh will start selling meal kits in grocery stores, part of a larger trend in the online meal prep and delivery business.

In a statement released Sunday, HelloFresh said it would start selling the kits at 581 Giant Food and Stop & Shop stores, adding more retailers throughout the year.

The meal kits are expected to costs between $14.99 and $19.99, featuring options such as Peppercorn Steak and Mediterranean Style Chicken. HelloFresh said the meals offered in the kits will take less than 30 minutes to cook.

"Our retail line reduces the pressure on grocers to create these meals themselves and easily integrates into growing areas of their business such as online grocery and delivery," said Tobias Hartmann, President for North America at HelloFresh, in a statement.

HelloFresh's move into retail is the latest in a larger trend toward meal delivery services offering their prep kits beyond online marketplaces. Last month, Blue Apron announced it would start selling meal kits at retailer Costco. Meanwhile, Walmart revealed in March it is taking its meal kits nationwide, offering them in more than 2,000 stores over the course of the year.

Kroger confirmed last month it was acquiring the meal kit service Home Chef in a deal potentially worth $700 million. The deal awaits approval from regulators.

Meal kits have morphed into a $2.2 billion business, not only attracting grocery store giants but celebrities including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and pop icon Beyonce.

