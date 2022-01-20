Watch this year's Super Bowl performers in new trailer for halftime show

The action-movie-esque trailer shows Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar meeting up ahead of the halftime show.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show -- and a new offficial trailer shows the artists "getting ready" for the Feb. 13 performance. Watch the trailer below.

The three-minute trailer -- fittingly titled "The Call" -- depicts Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar answering Dr. Dre's "call" to join him at Super Bowl LVI for the show. In slick, dramatic shots, each artist receives a call or text before heading for a meetup in Southern California. They then head for a lit-up SoFi Stadium for the show.

The trailer was directed by F. Gary Gray, known for films including "Straight Outta Compton" and "The Fate of the Furious."

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced last fall that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives.

Dre emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube to help form the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s. Dre is responsible for bringing forth rap stars such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Lamar. Dre also produced Blige's No. 1 hit song “Family Affair.”

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will be an “unforgettable cultural moment.”