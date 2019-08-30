CANBERRA, Australia— The government agency that manages Australia's Great Barrier Reef has downgraded its outlook for the corals' condition from "poor" to "very poor" due to warming oceans.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's condition report on Friday is the latest bad news for the colorful coral network off the northeast Australian coast as climate change and coral bleaching take their toll.

The report finds the greatest threat to the reef remains climate change.

"Significant global action to address climate change is critical to slowing the deterioration of the Reef’s ecosystem and heritage values and supporting recovery. Such actions will complement and greatly increase the effectiveness of local management actions in the Reef and its catchment," a summary on the Marine Park Authority's website stated.

coral reef pinacle Great Barrier Reef, Australia, Pacific Ocean (Kike Calvo via AP Images)

AP

Other threats are associated with coastal development, land-based water runoff and human activity such as illegal fishing.

Each five-year report published since the first in 2009 tracks continuing deterioration in the reef's condition.

The Marine Park Authority says the Great Barrier Reef makes up about 10% of the world's coral reef ecosystems. It's home to 600 types of coral, 1,625 species of fish, 133 types of sharks and rays, 30 species of dolphins, 100 species of jellyfish and 500 species of worms.

The reef is nearly 133,000 square miles in area. That's half the size of Texas. It also generates more than $5.6 billion to Australia's economy.

TEGNA contributed to this report.