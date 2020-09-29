'The whole truth and nothing but the truth.' | Grand juror sues for release of transcripts related to Breonna Taylor case

The juror is also asking the court to make the jury proceedings public.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days after the family and attorneys for Breonna Taylor demanded Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release findings in the case, a juror who served on the Grand Jury has filed a motion requesting grand jury records and transcripts to be released.

The motion was filed anonymously in Louisville’s Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday. The juror said there is no desire for notoriety or money – “only the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

The suit calls out Cameron for pinning the decision not to file charges against the three officers who fired weapons the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed on the grand jury, but not giving any explanation.

"Using the grand jurors as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility for these decisions only sows more seeds of doubt in the process while leaving a cold chill down the spines of future grand jurors,” the court document said.

Taylor’s family attorney Lonita Baker echoes the call for records to be released.

“The public has a right to know. Daniel Cameron promised transparency, but he's given none,” she said.



She and the rest of the Taylor legal team have been calling for the transcripts to be released since last week.



"I think him being an elected official he has a responsibility to this community, and he is failing in that regard,” she said. “We have given reasonable requests -- there should be no reason he hasn't responded."

Baker is hopeful this new call for transparency may make a difference.

The juror said they are counting it out writing in the document.

“The legal system has placed the grand jurors in this matter on an island where they are left to wonder if anyone who finds them will treat them well or hold the pain and anger of the lingering questions against them."

The juror also reference what Cameron said towards the end of his speech during the Taylor case announcement.

“And I will fight for those across our state who feel like their voice isn’t heard, who feel marginalized, judged, and powerless to bring about change. In a world that is forcing many of us to pick a side, I choose the side of justice. I choose the side of truth. I choose a path that moves the Commonwealth forward and toward healing. You have that choice as well. Let’s make it together,” Cameron spoke.

The grand juror said Cameron has another choice, encouraging him to choose truth and choose justice.

