A partial federal government shutdown entered its second day on Sunday with no end in sight as President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats remained deeply entrenched in a battle over border wall funding.

Trump refused to back off his demand for $5 billion to fulfill a campaign pledge to build a wall along the nation’s southern border. Senate Democrats dug in and refused to give him the money.

With no signs of a deal, the Senate adjourned for the holidays Saturday afternoon and made no plans to return until Thursday, virtually ensuring that the shutdown will drag on for at least several more days.

“Senators will be notified when a vote is scheduled,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “In the meantime, negotiations will continue.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blamed the shutdown on Trump’s “two-week temper tantrum” over border wall funding and said the Senate has no interest “in swindling American taxpayers for an unnecessary, ineffective and wasteful policy.”

“President Trump, if you want to open the government, you must abandon the wall, plain and simple,” he said.

At the White House, Trump canceled an end-of-the-year trip to Florida and huddled Saturday with his advisers and with a small group of GOP lawmakers to discuss border security but did not include any Democrats in the meeting. Among the Republicans who were invited were members of the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus, which has urged Trump not to abandon the fight for border wall funding.

“This is not about the wall for Democrats. It’s not even about immigration for Democrats,” tweeted Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who was invited to the meeting. “This is about denying [Trump] a win on a signature agenda item that he promised the American people.”

The latest shutdown is the third one this year – and the third of Trump’s presidency – and was triggered just after midnight Friday when the budget standoff caused funding to lapse for nine federal departments and several smaller agencies. A quarter of the government shut down, and some 800,000 government employees were forced to go on furlough or work without pay.

Agencies impacted include FBI, the Bureau of Prisons, Customs and Border Patrol and the IRS, as well as national parks and forests. In all, the nine departments affected are Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, Homeland Security, Interior, State, Transportation, Treasury and Housing and Urban Development.

The White House said federal employees in those departments would be paid for days worked before the shutdown began. The pay period ended on Saturday, and those checks will go out on Dec. 28. Employees deemed “essential” and forced to work during the shutdown will be paid once federal funds start flowing again, the Trump administration said, although that would require congressional action.

Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes negotiations continue – primarily at the staff level – in an attempt to break the funding impasse and end the shutdown.

On Saturday, Trump turned to one of his favorite forums – Twitter – to reiterate his case for a border wall, which he vowed repeatedly during his presidential campaign would be paid for by Mexico.

“The crisis of illegal activity at our Southern Border is real and will not stop until we build a great Steel Barrier or Wall. Let work begin!” he wrote in one message.

A few minutes later, he tweeted again, “I won an election, said to be one of the greatest of all time, based on getting out of endless & costly foreign wars & also based on Strong Borders which will keep our Country safe. We fight for the borders of other countries, but we won’t fight for the borders of our own!”

The House has passed a bill that includes $5.7 billion in funding for border security, including a wall. But the proposal is stalled in the Senate and cannot pass without the support of Democrats.

