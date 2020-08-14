Wu-Tang Clan's RZA wrote new ice cream truck jingle to replace 'Turkey in the Straw'

Ice cream trucks may soon be playing a new jingle meant to replace a long-used tune that has a racist history.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Ice cream giant Good Humor has enlisted the help of the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA to come up with a new song for ice cream trucks to replace "Turkey in the Straw."

"Turkey in the Straw," one of the most recognizable ice cream truck jingles, dates back to the 19th century and has racist roots - including first becoming popular in blackface minstrel shows.

While Good Humor didn't create the jingle, or any others, and hasn't operated any ice cream trucks since the 1970s, the company said it wanted to use its influence to come up with a solution and help move the industry forward.

"As we mark Good Humor’s 100th anniversary this year, we must acknowledge the history of the ice cream truck jingle, and take action to ensure ice cream trucks across the country continue to spread joy to everyone for the next 100 years," Good Humor said in a post on its website.

In a behind-the-scenes video, RZA explained “We wanted to make a melody that includes all community, that’s good for every driver, every kid. And I’m proud to say, for the first time in a long time, a new ice cream truck jingle will be made available to trucks all across the country, in perpetuity. That mean’s forever — like Wu-Tang’s forever. And I can assure you, that this one is made with love."