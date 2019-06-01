The Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in film and TV, is the first entertainment awards show of 2019. It offers a preview of who could win big throughout the months-long awards season and at the Oscars.

The 76th annual Golden Globes aired live on Jan. 6. Here is a list of the winners (in bold) and nominees. This story will be updated throughout the show:

Movies

Drama

"Black Panther"

''BlacKkKlansman"

''Bohemian Rhapsody"

''If Beale Street Could Talk"

''A Star Is Born"

Comedy or Musical

"Crazy Rich Asians"

''The Favourite"

'Green Book"

''Mary Poppins Returns"

''Vice."

Director

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Spike Lee, "BlackKklansman"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Actress in a drama

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Lady Gaga, "A Star is Born"

Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Actor in a drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

John David Washington, "BlackKklansman"

Actress in a comedy or musical

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Elsie Fisher, "Eigth Grade"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Actor in a comedy or musical

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man & The Gun"

John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Supporting actress

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "First Man"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "BlackKklansman"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Foreign language

“Capernaum,” Lebanon

“Girl,” Belgium

“Never Look Away,” Germany

“Roma,” Mexico

“Shoplifters,” Japan

Animated film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” -- WINNER

Screenplay

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"

Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Original score

Marco Beltrami, "A Quiet Place"

Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"

Ludwig Goransson, "Black Panther"

Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"

Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Original Song

"All the Stars," "Black Panther"

"Girl in the Movies," "Dumplin'"

"Requiem for A Private War," "A Private War"

"Revelation," "Boy Erased"

"Shallow," "A Star Is Born"

Television

Drama

"The Americans" -- WINNER

''Bodyguard"

''Homecoming"

''Killing Eve"

''Pose"

Musical or comedy

"Barry"

"The Good Place"

"Kidding"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Movie or limited series

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Sharp Objects"

"A Very English Scandal"

Actress in a drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Actor in a drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Stephan James, "Homecoming"

Richard Madden, "Bodyguard" -- WINNER

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Actress in a musical or comedy

Kristen Bell "The Good Place"

Candice Bergen "Murphy Brown"

Alison Brie, "GLOW"

Rachel Brosnahan "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Actor in a musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who Is America"

Jim Carrey "Kidding"

Michael Douglas "The Kominsky Method" -- WINNER

Donald Glover "Atlanta"

Bill Hader "Barry"

Actress in a movie or limited series

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Connie Britton, "Dirty John"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Actor in a movie or limited series

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Daniel Bruhl, "The Alienist"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Hugh Grant, "A very English Scandal"

Supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"