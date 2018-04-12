Five days after the death of the nation's 41st president, Americans will observe a day of mourning this Wednesday for George H.W. Bush.
The day, announced by President Donald Trump on Saturday, will honor the 94-year-old former president who died Friday night. The federal government will be closed on Wednesday, as will the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. A state funeral will be held at the Washington National Cathedral that day, beginning at 11 a.m.
Days of mourning are recognition given to a select few — in the U.S. usually commanders in chief — and involve memorial activities, flying of flags at half-staff and other remembrances.
Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, is asking people to pledge time to volunteer as a way to honor the 41st president's legacy. Bush popularized the phrase "a thousand points of light" to inspire Americans to engage in public service and later formed the non-profit.
George W. Bush declared a national day of mourning to mark the death of former president Gerald Ford at 93. The day of mourning was marked on the day of Ford's funeral at Washington's National Cathedral on Jan. 2, 2007. The federal government was shuttered and financial markets were closed.
Two years earlier in 2004, Bush ordered a tribute to former president Ronald Reagan who died at 93 at his Bel Air home after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's. Flags were lowered to half-staff for 30 days across the U.S. and at U.S. installations worldwide. The day of mourning was held on June 11, the day of Reagan's state funeral in Washington. Federal agencies were also closed for the day.
Even former president Richard Nixon, who resigned in disgrace in the face of impeachment in 1974, was recognized with a similar tribute upon his death at 81 in 1994. President Bill Clinton declared a day of national mourning. Flags at government buildings and U.S. embassies around the world flew at half-staff for 30 days.