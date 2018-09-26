Garth Brooks rescinded his offer to have an "America's Got Talent" finalist perform with him at his historic show at Notre Dame, the singer revealed Monday night.

Michael Ketterer was arrested on Thursday – a day after he placed fifth on the "AGT" finals – on domestic violence allegations.

Brooks said he called Ketterer over the weekend, and they decided it was better if he didn't sing at Notre Dame.

"I think we were all raised this way. I'm sure you were probably raised the same way I was. You can't just turn your back on things ... you have to address them, so let's just address the Michael Ketterer situation and 'America's Got Talent,'" Brooks said Monday on his live-streamed video series, "Inside Studio G."

"Called him this weekend. We talked, and we decided that it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and perform there," Brooks said.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told USA TODAY that Ketterer, a favorite of fans and judge Simon Cowell, was arrested late Thursday afternoon in Hollywood. Just the night before, Ketterer sang a song written for him by Brooks during the "AGT" Season 13 finale.

Ketterer, who made the top five and finished fifth on the NBC talent competition series, has received great praise for his work and family life. The singer is a pediatric nurse and father of six (including five adopted from foster care). He was Cowell's Golden Buzzer.

"I was pulling for him. I'm not going to lie," Cowell said after Ketterer's Wednesday performance of "The Courage to Love," with Brooks offering encouragement via video. Magician Shin Lim ultimately won the Season 13 crown.

"When he sang the Garth Brooks song, it was one of those magic moments where the song connected, he connected, his voice was better, you could feel it in the crowd," said Cowell, who also is an "AGT" executive producer and music executive. Cowell, speaking on the post-show red carpet, said he planned to work with Ketterer on his music career.

NBC declined comment on Ketterer's arrest. A representative for Cowell has not responded to USA TODAY's request for comment.

