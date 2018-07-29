Sunday is three "holidays" in one.

July 29 is National Lipstick Day, National Chicken Wing Day and National Lasagna Day.

For those craving something sweet, Monday is National Cheesecake Day and the Cheesecake Factory has a rare deal.

National Chicken Wing Day deals

Participation and offers vary so check with your closest location before heading out.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza: Dine-in or place a takeout order now through Sunday for a chance to win free chicken wings for a year. One winner per restaurant and to enter, you also need to be a member of the chain’s loyalty program, Coal Fired Club. Register at www.acfp.com/rewards.

Beef 'O' Brady's: On Sunday, the number of free wings depends on the size of your order. Options include buy 10 wings, get five free; buy 20, get 10 and buy 30, get 15.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Through Sept. 2, the chain has a coupon for $10 off a $40 food purchase, which can be used when dining in, takeout and delivery orders. For online orders, use promo code 10OFF40.

Bonchon: Order 10 wings Sunday and get five additional wings for free. Dine-in and takeout orders at participating locations.

Buffalo Wings & Rings: On Sunday, the Cincinnati-based chain is kicking off a month-long wing celebration it has dubbed “National Wing Month” with two limited-time sauce options and a Three-Style Free-Style Wing Sampler. Join the email club for a free starter at www.buffalowingsandrings.com/club-84.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of wings Sunday. Dine-in only.

Checkers: For a limited time, get five boneless wings for $3.

Duffy's Sports Grill: Get half off orders of Duffy's jumbo bone-in wings Sunday.

East Coast Wings + Grill: Wings are 50 cents each for rewards members Sunday. Maximum of 25 wings per rewards member. Register for the loyalty program at the restaurant or www.eastcoastwings.com/rewards.

Hooters: Buy any 10 wings Sunday and get 10 free boneless wings at participating locations nationwide Sunday. Dine-in only.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Stop by Sunday and check-in on the chain’s Apple or Android app for a chance to win free wings for the year. Five winners will be randomly selected nationwide and the prize is 10 wings per week for a year.

Miller’s Ale House: For this chain, Sunday is “National Chicken Zing Day.” Get $5 Zingers when you show a Facebook post.

Native Grill & Wings: Get 10 cents wings Sunday, up to 10 per person and dine-in only.

P.J. Whelihan’s: On Sunday, get “Endless Wings” for $15.99. The all-you-can-eat special is dine-in only.

Pluckers Wing Bar: On Sunday, get 75-cent wings when ordered in increments of 10. Miller Lites also are $1 Sunday, which wraps up a week of deals for the chain's 23rd anniversary.

Popeyes: For a limited time, get the $5 Boneless Wing Bash, which includes six all-white meat boneless wings, a side, a buttermilk biscuit and dipping sauce.

Rally's: For a limited time, get five boneless wings for $3.

Taco Mac: Wings are 50 percent off Sunday. Dine-in only.

WingHouse Bar & Grill: Buy 10 Buffalo or Original style wings at the Florida-based chain Sunday and get free five wings.

Wingstop: Between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, get five free boneless or classic wings with any online or in-store wing purchase. Use code 5FREEWINGS for online orders.

World of Beer: Members of the WOB Rewards program who purchase traditional chicken wings Sunday, get a free boneless wings reward redeemable Monday through Aug. 12. Sign up for the loyalty program at www.worldofbeer.com/wobrewards.

Wing Zone: Get 16 boneless or original wings for $10 Sunday. With online orders, use code 2122.

Zaxby's: Although there's not a nationwide promotion, some locations will have specials Sunday. Sign up for email, text and snail mail Zax Clubs at www.zaxbys.com/zax-club.

National Lasagna Day deals

Bravo! Cucina Italiana: Show a post from the chain’s Facebook page Sunday to get 50 percent off Mama’s Lasagna Bolognese plus a $10 bonus card for a future visit, while supplies last. The bonus card is redeemable on a $40 purchase Monday through Sept. 30.

Brio Tuscan Grille: Order Lasagna Bolognese Sunday to get a free Caesar salad and Crème brûlée along with a $10 bonus card for a future visit, while supplies last. The bonus card is redeemable on a $50 purchase Monday through Sept. 30. Show Facebook post to redeem.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Starting Sunday and through Aug. 5, dine-in and order three signature dishes from the “Carrabba’s Today, Carrabba’s Tomorrow” menu and take home a free order of lasagna.

Olive Garden: The chain’s popular “Buy One, Take One” promotion is available through Sept. 23. When you order select entrees, take a second one home for free.

Local deals: Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains may also have specials on wings, lasagna and cheesecake. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

A Cheesecake Day special

The Cheesecake Factory celebrates its "favorite holiday" with half-price cheesecake Monday.

Dine in at any of the company’s 198 U.S. locations to get any slice of cheesecake for half price.

There's a limit of one discounted slice per dine-in guest.

Dine in and get Any Slice, Half Price* on #NationalCheesecakeDay, July 30th!



The company also is debuting two new cheesecakes to celebrate the day: Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake and Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake.

Through February, for every slice of the cherry cheesecake sold, the company has pledged to donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

