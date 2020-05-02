A protester who shouted at President Donald Trump during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night is the father of one of the victims of the 2018 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Fred Guttenberg was there as a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. His 14-year-old daughter, Jamie, was among 17 people killed in the shooting.

"Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another constitutional right that is under siege all across our country. So long as I am President, I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms," Trump said.

As the applause from the line died down, Guttenberg, seated somewhere to Trump's right, could be heard yelling something.

Pelosi, sitting behind Trump, looked in Guttenberg's direction to see what was happening. A few seconds later, her hand went up as if to signal someone. It's not clear if she was trying to get the attention of Guttenberg or someone else.

Trump did not react.

Security escorted Guttenberg from the House chamber.

Guttenberg apologized later on Twitter, saying he let his emotions get the best of him, but that he could not listen to "the lies about the (second amendment)."

Guttenberg is often seen on Capitol Hill, advocating for stricter gun laws.

During the September 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, Guttenberg approached Kavanaugh. He put out his hand to Kavanaugh, who paused for a couple of seconds before turning away as a security guard stepped in.

Afterward, Guttenberg tweeted that Kavanaugh "did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence."

The White House said security intervened before Kavanaugh could shake the hand of the "unidentified individual."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.