Obama says Capitol riot will be remembered as moment of shame for nation

Former president Barack Obama declared that the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was "incited by a sitting president."

Former President Barack Obama condemned the violence in D.C. on Wednesday saying, “history will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election."

As a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic attack aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, lawmakers had to be rushed from the building.

Obama called today, "a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation."

The former president continued saying, "but, we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise. For two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth — that this was not a particularly close election and that President-Elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20."

"Their fantasy narrative has spiraled further and further from reality," Obama said, "and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we’re seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo.”

Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021