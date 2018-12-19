George Lucas may have thought up a galaxy far, far away, but he's the richest celebrity here in America.

The "Star Wars" creator tops Forbes' list of wealthiest stars for 2018. The list also includes filmmakers, athletes, musician-moguls, an author, a magician and a reality star/cosmetics magnate (we have a feeling you know the one).

Here's the ten most-rich and famous people, based on Forbes' methodology that factors in net worth earnings, private company stakes, publicly traded assets, art and real estate assets.

1. George Lucas, $5.4 billion

Selling LucasFilm to Disney helped: The deal earned Lucas $4.1 billion in 2012.

2. Steven Spielberg, $3.7 billion

"Ready Player One" was among his profitable projects. The acquisition of his DreamWorks Animation also helped.

3. Oprah Winfrey, $2.8 billion

Her investment in Weight Watchers only increased her fortune.

4. Michael Jordan, $1.7 billion

His fortune comes from his sneakers and a 90% stake in the Charlotte Hornets basketball team, valued at an estimated $800 million.

5. Kylie Jenner, $900 million (tie)

The 21-year-old is new to the list. Her Kylie Cosmetics brand has made more than $630 million since its launch two years ago.

5. Jay-Z, $900 million (tie)

Stakes in companies including Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Ussé cognac helped add $90 million from his 2017 figure.

7. David Copperfield, $875 million

The millionaire magician continues to perform in Vegas after he was not found financially responsible for a tourist's injuries.

8. Diddy, $825 million

His money comes from more than music: His sold Sean John clothing line, Ciroc vodka and stakes in companies including Revolt TV and DeLeón tequila apparently have been lucrative.

9. Tiger Woods, $800 million (tie)

The golfer won his first major victory in five years this September. That didn't hurt his bottom line.

9. James Patterson. $800 million (tie)

The prolific author's book sales are incredible.