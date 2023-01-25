Delivery person briefly interrupts college basketball game in bizarre scene

"Was he going to deliver McDonald's to someone on the court?" one of the TV announcers remarked as the bizarre scene unfolded.

PITTSBURGH — Playing basketball can work up quite an appetite, but one Uber Eats driver seems to have jumped the gun on his delivery during a college basketball game.

Video captured the delivery person wandering onto the court in the middle of the Duquesne-Loyola Chicago game, briefly stopping play and amusing the announcers.

"Somebody came on the floor on the far side," one of the announcers remarked as the bizarre scene was unfolding, seemingly trying to understand what was happening. "For an Uber Eats delivery or something? I think he's carrying some McDonald's. I'm actually not kidding. I think that's what's happening."

"Was he going to deliver McDonald's to someone on the court?" the other commentator asked. "Can we rule that out?"

Idiot On The Field, UberEats edition pic.twitter.com/UyzesRZKI2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 26, 2023

The interruption came when the supposed delivery person, wearing a bright yellow jacket, walked onto the court with a McDonald's bag in one hand and a soda cup in the other early in the second half of the game.

I cannot say for sure, but it really looks like some guy walked out onto the court with a Doordash delivery in the middle of the Loyola/Duquesne game pic.twitter.com/Q3cLZMIkKX — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) January 26, 2023

"Maybe I'll put my hand up, I'm getting a little hungry," quipped one of the announcers.

The man wandered onto the court just as play was beginning to turn to the other basket, but seconds later referees called a time out to figure out what was going on.

The commentary is excellent hahaha pic.twitter.com/p01wRgGIRP — Andy Dieckhoff (@andrewdieckhoff) January 26, 2023

The person nearly bumped into a player when he walked onto the court. While he was eventually escorted off by a referee and taken to the correct area of the stadium by security, the moment went viral on social media.

Abby Schnable, who covers basketball for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, tweeted that the moment was definitely unique, but had a happy ending.

Ref came by an said that it was a first for him. Also the guy who was supposed to get the food is on the video board. He got his MCDs https://t.co/7D8vd3YdtU — Abby Schnable (@AbbySchnable) January 26, 2023