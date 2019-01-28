At least five police officers have been shot in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department Watch Command.

HPD Watch Command confirmed that two suspects are dead and one more is inside the house where police were reportedly serving a warrant, according to local station KHOU.

Law enforcement sources also told KHOU that two of the five officers are in critical condition.

The wounded officers are being rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital, authorities confirmed. One of the injured officers was taken by helicopter, while the others were taken by ambulance, according to Houston Police Officer's Union.

The incident was first confirmed by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who reported several officers shot.

"Please pray for the officers," he tweeted.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement asking for prayers for the wounded officers and promising resources to "bring swift justice to those involved."

"This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe," he said in the statement.

Some streets in the Medical Center are being closed to allow emergency crews to get through. ATF special agents are assisting at the scene.

Drivers are also being asked to yield for emergency vehicles.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in the 7800 block of Harding, just a few blocks away from a high school.

This is a developing news story, check back here for more updates.